Star Wars' Answer To Star Trek's Betazoids: Zeltrons Explained

For all the ways "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" differ, they're surprisingly similar when it comes to the birds and the bees. Many of the heroes in both franchises prioritize their causes over the pursuit of sexual pleasure, be it peacekeeping and scientific exploration as a Starfleet officer or diplomacy and fighting against the forces of fascism as a member of either the Rebel Alliance or the Republic (if not both in some cases). By the same token, members of the Old Jedi Order were forbidden from developing emotional attachments, although the man behind "Star Wars" itself, George Lucas, has said that Jedi Knights weren't required to be "celibate."

It's a good thing, too; Luke Skywalker definitely got around in the non-canon "Star Wars" Expanded Universe (aka Legends), and Mark Hamill has confirmed that so far as he's concerned, the son of Skywalker absolutely put his ... lightsaber to work.

There are, of course, exceptions to every rule. In "Star Trek," for example, you have Betazed, a planet populated by telepathic human-esque individuals, known as the Betazoids, who are a bit like Dionysus (or Jack Black, whichever deity you subscribe to) in their devotion to hedonism. But as often as the Betazoids' ribaldry has been played for gentle laughs since their introduction in "The Next Generation," where the half-human Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) was revealed to have gained her unusual aptitude for empathy from her full-blooded Betazoid mother Lwaxana Troi (Majel Barrett), more recent "Star Trek" series like "Lower Decks" have depicted them as being more than just frisky carousers.

Funnily enough, "Star Wars" has an answer to the Betazoids. No, not Prince Xizor, the cunning head of the Black Sun crime organization who very nearly seduced Leia Organa using his potent pheromones in the Legends novel "Shadows of the Empire." (Let me tell you; when the EU got horny, it got horny.) I'm actually referring to the Zeltrons.