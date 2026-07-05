George R. R. Martin Thinks This '80s Action Classic Has One Of The Best Chase Sequences Of All Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There have been some truly incredible chase scenes in cinema history. From "The Blues Brothers" to "Fast Five," there are numerous examples one could cite, and the "Mad Max" franchise has been responsible for several of them. "Mad Max: Fury Road" is spectacular action filmmaking and is, for much of its runtime, essentially several big ass, incredible chase sequences. But as "Game of Thrones" creator George R. R. Martin sees it, the final chase scene in "Mad Max 2," aka "The Road Warrior," has never been topped.

The first "Mad Max" was a low-budget movie that made a killing at the box office. That allowed "Mad Max" creator George Miller to up the ante for the sequel, which once again follows Mel Gibson's Max as he travels the post-apocalyptic highways of the Australian outback whilst contending with attacks from nomadic tribes. He eventually winds up in an encampment led by relatively peaceful people. Max initially intends to steal their oil, but he instead becomes the group's reluctant defender from the hulking Humungus (Kjell Nilsson) and his band of marauders, leading to the epic chase sequence in question.

In a post on his blog (which is called Not A Blog) in 2024, Martin shared his thoughts on "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," which /Film's BJ Colangelo dubbed a "thrilling epic" and "George Miller's Magnum Opus" in her review at the time. Martin, however, wanted to share his broader feelings about the "Mad Max" franchise, including his continued adoration for "The Road Warrior" and its memorably epic climax. Per Martin: