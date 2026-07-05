John Wayne Was Surprised By The Brutal Conditions Of One Stagecoach Chase Scene

John Ford's "Stagecoach" is the platonic ideal of the American Western motion picture. The genre existed before it, but this film set the template that all subsequent oaters would observe, tweak, or full-on subvert. Oh, and it also made John Wayne a movie star (albeit with a good deal of effort).

For a movie that's been copied countless times, "Stagecoach" still plays like gangbusters. The tale of a stage run from Arizona Territory to Lordsburg, New Mexico, boasts an assortment of colorful characters played vigorously by terrific actors like Claire Trevor (who got top billing over Wayne), Andy Devine, John Carradine, Thomas Mitchell, and Chief John Big Tree. It's got your standard Apache assault, and it concludes with a showdown, but 87 years later, it's more stirring than most of the Westerns that came after it.

Ford was a well-seasoned director by this point (he'd won the Oscar for Best Director for "The Informer" in 1935), but people were second-guessing his casting on "Stagecoach." David O. Selznick thought Gary Cooper and Marlene Dietrich made more sense in the two leading roles, but Ford plowed ahead with Trevor and Wayne (to the latter's surprise). It's probably best he went with actors who had more to prove than those two established stars, because shooting "Stagecoach" was quite the ordeal. Indeed, the iconic chase across the salt flats was particularly grueling.