The Author Behind Tom Cruise's Hit '80s Movie Hated It At First

Roger Donaldson's 1988 dramedy "Cocktail" was a gigantic hit in its day. Made for a mere $20 million, the film grossed over $170 million in theaters, largely resting on the bottomless charms of its star, Tom Cruise. Adapted from the 1984 book of the same name (itself written by the film's screenwriter, Haywood Gould), the movie follows the adventures of one Brian (Cruise), a would-be yuppie who dreams of extreme wealth. While attending business school, Brian works as a bartender and finds that he prefers the gig to any potential office job, especially after he's taught by an old-school bartender named Doug (Bryan Brown) how to be flashy and flirty while pouring drinks. Soon, Brian is juggling bottles and dreaming of opening his own bar.

The movie then follows Brian through his various gigs and affairs, most notably with a pretty artist named Jordan (Elisabeth Shue) and a rich older woman named Bonnie (Lisa Banes). Earlier on in the film, he also has a situationship with a photographer named Coral (Gina Gershon), while Doug falls for a woman named Kerry (Kelly Lynch). For his part, Cruise almost broke his nose filming one of the movie's sex scenes.

Critics hated "Cocktail," though. I mean, really hated it. The film only has an 11% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the consensus seems to be that it only has charm and slick production values to coast on, while its characters are shallow and its story is implausible.

The critical spanking really hurt Gould. Speaking with the Chicago Tribune in 2013, Gould admitted that he didn't much like the film when it first came out. At the same time, he said its critical drubbing taught him a few valuable lessons about Hollywood. Namely, he learned he had to grow a thicker skin.