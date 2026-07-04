Two Decades Later, Matt Damon's Animated Western Flop Is A Gem Worth Revisiting

Before Matt Damon brings his Boston accent to ancient Greece in "The Odyssey," it's time to look back at the actor's long career. Though best known for either his action fare in the Bourne movies or dramatic work like "Saving Private Ryan" and "Good Will Hunting," Damon has been involved in a myriad of productions across many genres. Damon's role in the "Ocean's" trilogy shows he's really, really good at comedy, while roles in "Interstellar" and "The Martian" show his skill in populating sci-fi worlds with gravitas and ease.

Likewise, one genre that Damon has been quite underrated in is the Western. The actor has a phenomenal part in Joel and Ethan Coen's "True Grit," playing a Texas Ranger on the hunt for an outlaw. But while "True Grit" gets all the attention, Damon also appeared in another Western, one that was not anywhere near as successful but nevertheless a Western you need to revisit.

The movie is "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron," the 2002 DreamWorks Animation film, the studio's 7th feature. Damon plays a narrator in the film, part of a not extensive but still significant voice over career that also included "Happy Feet," and the criminally underrated sci-fi box office flop "Titan A.E."

"Spirit" is not often considered when ranking the best DreamWorks Animation movies, which is a shame, because this is one of the best movies the studio has ever done, and has only got better with the decades.

The film follows the titular Spirit, a Kiger mustang stallion (which Damon voices) who gets captured by the U.S. cavalry during their genocide of Native Americans. Eventually, Spirit bonds with a rebellious Lakota man, and his mare Rain.