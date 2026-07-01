Emma Watson's First Post-Harry Potter Role Was In An Oscar-Nominated Marilyn Monroe Project

The amazingly successful "Harry Potter" film series spanned a decade, with the first movie hitting theaters in 2001 and the eighth and final one arriving in 2011. These films changed directors multiple times, but the quality and studio slickness remained consistent throughout, as did the primary cast (mostly). Daniel Radcliffe was still just a kid when he starred in the first movie (having previously appeared in the 2001 spy flick "The Tailor of Panama), as were his co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Nonetheless, the world was impressed with their performances and wondered if they would remain actors once the series was over ... and, with a small amount of concern, if they would be able to cope with having massive levels of fame at such an early age.

Luckily, many of the young actors from the "Harry Potter" movies are thriving. Indeed, Watson's first post-"Potter" project was Simon Curtis' 2011 Oscar darling "My Week with Marilyn." The movie was based on real-life filmmaker Colin Clark's memoir about his experience working as a young production assistant on 1956's "The Prince and the Showgirl," a film that Laurence Olivier directed and starred in opposite Marilyn Monroe. The movie's version of Clark, as played by Eddie Redmayne, is a capable assistant who secures discreet housing for Marilyn (Michelle Williams) and her then-husband, Arthur Miller (Dougray Scott). Marilyn begins to trust Colin, and they spend some private time together. They don't have a sexual affair, but according to Clark, they did kiss and go skinny-dipping.

Meanwhile, Watson plays Lucy, a wardrobe assistant who starts dating Colin before realizing that her new potential boyfriend is becoming infatuated with Marilyn. Watson's role isn't a huge one, although she's since taken on much bigger parts in other films.