This Sci-Fi Western TV Series Was Released As A Tie-In For An Ambitious Video Game

Franchises are everything in Hollywood, even if audiences aren't necessarily showing up for them the way they used to. The idea of interconnected universes that can attract viewers based on brand recognition alone is an enticing idea, of course. It's how the Marvel Cinematic Universe got away with making films centered around lesser-known characters like Ant-Man or an entire TV show about Moon Knight — the brand was so strong that people would just show up. Now, the DC Universe wants to go even further by not only linking its live-action movies and TV series but also its animated shows and video games.

Not that this is a wholly new thing. Back in the 1990s, for example, Lucasfilm released "Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire," a multimedia project that told a story across video games, comics, novels, trading cards, toys, and role-playing games. Then, in 2013, a highly ambitious venture managed to combine video games with TV in an impressive way.

The project? "Defiance," a science-fiction Western drama series developed by Rockne S. O'Bannon, Michael Taylor, and Kevin Murphy. Released on SyFy, the show takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where the Earth is now populated by all manner of new species, be they from other planets or beings mutated by the various terraforming technologies that have transformed our world. The story follows the new mayor of a small town built on the ruins of St. Louis, itself the site of a previous battle that took place between humanity and some other-worldly visitors.

Yes, genre shows with high concepts in the early 2010s were a dime a dozen after "Lost" became a global phenomenon. What made "Defiance" unique was that it had a canonical Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) tie-in video game.