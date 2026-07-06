J.J. Abrams' Hit Spy Show Enlisted A Former James Bond As A Secret Agent Guest Star

"Alias" is a truly great show ... for its first two seasons, at least. Part of this is just due to the fact that the storytelling started to run out of steam, but ultimately, the best parts of "Alias" concern SD-6 and the larger Alliance that counts Arvin Sloane as a powerful member, and everything building up to it is what makes the show so great.

That's why Roger Moore's Edward Poole is so important, despite the fact that he only appears in a single episode. Obviously, Sloane ordering the brutal death of Sydney's fiancé makes it quite clear that he's a deeply evil man who will stop at nothing to ensure that his criminal enterprise keeps running, but the fact that he personally kills Edward drives this point home in a different way. Specifically, it's that Sloane seems to be completely fearless throughout the show (except when it comes to his wife, Amy Irving's Emily, but he ultimately figures out a clever and disturbing way to keep her safe). All of this is to say that Edward is just one of many puzzle pieces that links together to build to one of the most satisfying episodes of TV ever, "Phase One," where Sydney, Jack, and Vaughn finally destroy SD-6 for good ... and, decades old spoiler alert, realize that Sloane has escaped and left his colleagues to die, be punished, or both, caring only for himself.

Sadly, the third season of "Alias" is irksome and the fourth is straight-up bad ... but the first two are actually great, and they feature amazing guest stars like Moore. You can watch the whole series (if you want) on Disney+ right now.