HBO Made A Mistake Canceling This Fantastical Drama From Deadwood's Creator

David Milch has written, produced, and created some of the hottest TV shows to air since the 1980s. (Oh, and he co-wrote Michael Bay's "Bad Boys," too.) He began his career serving as a story editor and executive producer on "Hill Street Blues" and co-created "NYPD Blue" with Steven Bochco. He also co-created "Brooklyn South" and "Total Security," both in 1997, and the short-lived cop series "Big Apple" in 2001. Milch then scored his biggest hit in 2004 when he created HBO's Western "Deadwood," which ran for three seasons before returning for a well-received feature-length finale titled "Deadwood: The Movie.".

After all his success (not to mention multiple Emmy wins), Milch seemed free to do whatever he wanted in the mid-2000s. So, in 2006, he decided to get ambitious and made the truly strange (but fascinating), far-reaching "surfer noir" series "John from Cincinnati."

"John from Cincinnati" was co-created by Kem Nunn, a novelist often credited for pioneering the surfer noir sub-genre. The show is set in a small surfside community and follows the adventures (kind of) of the titular John Monad (Austin Nichols), a strange, mysterious man who claims to be from Cincinnati. He repeats what other people say and has magical powers; for example, he can reach into his pockets and produce small objects as they are needed, among other things. Beyond that, John spends his days interacting with a large group of characters (all played by recognizable actors) and is seemingly attempting to change their lives for the better.

Milch dropped in some hints right away about what he was trying to do with his new series. For one, the name Monad sounds like the Greek word "monas," which is essentially a term for God. One could alternatively look at the initials of the show for another hint.