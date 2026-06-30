What Happened To The Cast Of Netflix's Mindhunter?

Man, I miss "Mindhunter." This series, helmed by David Fincher, was one of the best early Netflix originals — you know, before the streaming service was popping out a different crime thriller every other week. So what was the deal with "Mindhunter," and what happened to its wildly talented cast after it wrapped up with its second season?

"Mindhunter," which won't ever get a third season due to a whole host of factors, is loosely based on John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker's 1995 nonfiction book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit." Unsurprisingly, it centers around a specialized unit at the Federal Bureau of Investigation — specifically, the Behavioral Science Unit, which was first founded in 1972. On the series, we follow the growth of the BSU through three characters — Jonathan Groff's Holden Ford, Holt McCallany's Bill Tench, and Anna Torv's Wendy Carr — as they try to understand the psychological drive of serial killers, speaking to real murderers as the trio attempts to figure out what makes someone kill in the first place.

As for what happened to the wildly talented cast of "Mindhunter" after the show's second season wrapped up in 2019? Some housekeeping, before I continue. Even though Cameron Britton's Ed Kemper was the focus of the show's debut season, the second season switches to an investigation concerning a string of murders in Atlanta, so Britton is not included on this list; in fact, the four actors you'll see here are the only ones who consistently appeared across both seasons. With that out of the way, here's what the cast of "Mindhunter" did after the series ended.