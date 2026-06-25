Oscar Isaac And Gerard Butler's Ambitious And Strange 2026 Movie Is Now On Netflix

On paper, "In the Hand of Dante" looked like a winner. It finds art-world giant and Academy Award-nominated director Julian Schnabel ("The Diving Bell and the Butterfly") exploring the life and work of Dante Alighieri via a time-skipping narrative that takes place in both the early 14th century and something approaching the present day. This may not sound like electrifying material, but with a cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Gerard Butler, John Malkovich, Al Pacino, Franco Nero, and Martin Scorsese, acting fireworks seem like a guarantee.

Yet, the film debuted at the Venice International Film Festival last September and received mostly negative reviews. Even Owen Gleiberman's relatively "good" review for Variety called it "a folly." Less charitable was Little White Lies' Hannah Strong, who wrote, "Schnabel's film isn't even entertaining enough to count as a compelling disaster."

How did this project get away from Schnabel? The problem likely started with the 2002 Nick Tosches novel on which it's based. Writing about the book upon its release for The New York Times, Will Blythe called it "a splendid, passionate mess." You'd at least think the movie's contemporary narrative, which finds Tosches (Isaac) being hired by a mafia don (Malkovich) to verify the authenticity of an incredibly valuable edition of "The Divine Comedy," would be intriguing. Now, you can find out for yourself, as "In the Hand of Dante" is currently streaming on Netflix.