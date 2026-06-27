Dennis Hopper's Forgotten '70s Anti-Vietnam War Movie Left Critics Divided

The 1976 drama "Tracks" was Henry Jaglom's second film as a director. The late Jaglom is well-known to lovers of indie film, having directed 20 movies from 1971 to 2017, most of them with his wives. He made several movies with Victoria Foyt and later with Tanna Frederick. He got started in movies, editing "Easy Rider" (the film that kept Jack Nicholson in the acting game) and often attracted big-name stars to his intimate projects. Jaglom worked in both drama and comedy, and was more influenced by theater and actorly instincts than high-end, super-slick Hollywood style.

"Tracks" was one of Jaglom's harder-hitting dramas, exploring the psychological effects the Vietnam War had on its veterans. Unlike many movies about World War II, which vaunted soldiers as hard-working heroes (see "Twelve O'Clock High," "Battleground," etc.), films about the Vietnam War were bitter and hard. 1977's "Rolling Thunder" explored how the war kind of robbed a soldier of his soul. 1978's "The Deer Hunter," 1979's "Coming Home," and the same year's "Apocalypse Now" were all about the hell that war creates; no one escaped without a part of them being killed.

Beating them all to the punch, though, was "Tracks," starring Dennis Hopper. The story followed one Sergeant Jack Falen as he took a long train ride to a small California town with a fallen friend's body. He intends to oversee his friend's burial. On the long train ride, Falen begins having hallucinations, flashbacks, and extreme depression. Only a young college student named Stephanie (Taryn Power) can lift him out of his dark nights of the soul.

The film, despite its raw ambitions, wasn't super well-received and has only a 50% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on only eight reviews).