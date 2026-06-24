An Underrated Military Action TV Show Is Dominating Netflix's Top Charts

There was a time when a show that ran for five seasons might have been well-remembered. But we are in the "tyranny of choice" age, wherein we stumble through mountains of "content" searching for a path through the ever-expanding mediascape. That probably has something to do with why you've never heard of TNT's "The Last Ship" — that, and the fact it was on TNT. Now, however, is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with this overlooked action drama series, because it's currently dominating the Netflix charts.

"The Last Ship" has a premise that, back in 2014, probably seemed entirely fantastical. It's set in the aftermath of a global pandemic which has wiped out more than 80% of the world's population. The titular vessel is the USS Nathan James, a Navy destroyer with a crew of 218 that suddenly find themselves among the few human survivors of the virus. Eric Dane plays the ship's commanding officer, Tom Chandler, who's thrust into the position of having to save humanity from extinction. Despite orders to return to port, Chandler decides to remain at sea, where he tasks virologist Dr. Rachel Scott (Rhona Mitra) with developing a vaccine.

"The Last Ship" is loosely based on William Brinkley's 1988 novel of the same name and benefits from the executive producer talents of none other than the explosion-obsessed Michael Bay. Between 2014 and 2018, the show ran for five seasons, earning solid reviews and, according to a 2014 report from TV By The Numbers, becoming a "blockbuster hit in its first season, not only among total viewers but also among key adult demos." Despite all this, "The Last Ship" became submerged beneath the film and TV tide. Now, however, it's been dredged up, and Netflix users are evidently thrilled at the opportunity to explore it.