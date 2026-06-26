Robert De Niro And Christopher Walken's Classic '70s War Movie Still Holds Up Today

Michael Cimino's 1978 war film, "The Deer Hunter," was never supposed to be a crowd-pleaser. A harrowing look at the Vietnam War, "The Deer Hunter" unpacks post-war disillusionment/trauma in ways that are deemed controversial to this day. This was also one of those war films that caused a fair bit of studio hullabaloo, especially with regard to its 184-minute runtime and oft-debated ending. While Cimino's film had no choice but to contend with these factors, "The Deer Hunter" ended up being a box-office success that earned nine Academy Award nominations (of which it won five, including Best Director and Best Picture). Its legacy certainly isn't confined to its success on release, as "The Deer Hunter" is widely applauded for the taut mastery over its script, which was created out of a disparate story about Las Vegas and Russian Roulette.

There's a conversation to be had about the somewhat fantastical (and deeply problematic) interpretation of a horrific real-world tragedy, as Cimino doesn't portray the Vietnamese with the contextual depth they deserve. Only the American soldiers — Robert De Niro's Mike, Christopher Walken's Nick, and John Savage's Steve — are afforded nuance, sentimentality, and sympathy. These aspects have certainly not aged well, but Cimino's film was (rightfully) under scrutiny since the moment it hit theaters. The only defense that can be mounted is an artistic one, such as when critic Roger Ebert gave the film a perfect score and argued that its themes were purely symbolic, and nothing more. Ebert was more appreciative of the film's "emotionally shattering" qualities, including the tragic implications of "The Deer Hunter"'s point-of-no-return ending.

Keeping its obvious drawbacks in mind, "The Deer Hunter" still emerges as a devastating war drama. It's a story about friendship, the loss of innocence, and the upsetting aftermath of the same.