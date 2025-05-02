The Robert De Niro War Movie That Shocked Studio Executives

Any student of cinema is also, by extension, a student of history. In other words, it's always informative to not just know what a film has to say, but at what point it was saying it. To anyone who's observed both American history and American cinema, the way that the Vietnam War was discussed and portrayed during the years just before, during, and after the conflict is fascinating. Most of us Millennials and younger have grown up during an era of people crying "too soon!" when it comes to openly political commentary in media, and indeed, in some cases it feels like films addressing national issues have taken their sweet time to emerge. For instance, despite being five years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and excluding the handful of films which have used the pandemic as a backdrop, it still feels like a largely unaddressed aspect of our modern life.

However, America used to be a place where artists felt more free to express their thoughts about a current topic in a major fashion, as several films about Vietnam prove. What's more, these movies weren't merely just allowed to be made, but some of them ended up becoming box office successes and Oscar winners, thus ensuring their cultural legacy. 1978's "The Deer Hunter," starring Robert De Niro and an Oscar-winning Christopher Walken, is one of these films. Released just three years after the United States' exit from the conflict, the film is one of the most uncompromising looks at the lingering effects of war in general, as well as the then-current effects being suffered by many contemporary folks.

Clearly, Michael Cimino's film was never intended as a crowd pleaser type of movie. Perhaps, had it been released earlier in the decade, "The Deer Hunter" may have had an easier time making it from script to screen. Yet, in a post-"Jaws" and "Star Wars" Hollywood, Cimino found himself having to contend with studio executives who were thoroughly shocked by the film, so much so that they nearly nitpicked it to death.