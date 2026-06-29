How The Witcher Writer Andrzej Sapkowski Feels About Netflix's Adaptation

"The Witcher" has become a surprisingly expansive franchise. From best-selling video games to the Netflix TV show (which has generated several spin-offs), it's a very large world. But Netflix's TV series opened up Geralt of Rivia's world to a much wider audience. However, it all started with Andrzej Sapkowski's series of "The Witcher" books. So, how does the author who started it all feel about the show? Well, it's complicated.

Starring Henry Cavill (at least initially) as Geralt, "The Witcher" was a massive success for Netflix right out of the gate. "Bridgerton" became Netflix's biggest show in 2021, but "The Witcher" held that title for a couple of years. When it comes to the author's feelings on the matter, for starters, he wasn't very involved with the show, which was his choice.

"Not very much, on my own request," Sapkowski said to Gizmodo in 2020 when asked how involved he was in the series. "I do not like working too hard or too long. By the way, I do not like working at all."

Sapkowski, in the same interview, explained that he believes that artists should be free to express themselves, and that includes those who are interpreting his work for the screen. In this case, that was a team led by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. As Sapkowski explained:

"I strongly believe in the freedom of an artist and his artistic expression. I do not interfere and do not impose my views on other artists. I do not insist on anything and do not fight for anything. I advise. When necessary. And asked for."

Addressing changes to the source material that he may or may not have agreed with, Sapkowski added, "The process of transforming words into pictures cannot be done without some losses. But I'd rather keep the details to myself."