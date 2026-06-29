How The Witcher Writer Andrzej Sapkowski Feels About Netflix's Adaptation
"The Witcher" has become a surprisingly expansive franchise. From best-selling video games to the Netflix TV show (which has generated several spin-offs), it's a very large world. But Netflix's TV series opened up Geralt of Rivia's world to a much wider audience. However, it all started with Andrzej Sapkowski's series of "The Witcher" books. So, how does the author who started it all feel about the show? Well, it's complicated.
Starring Henry Cavill (at least initially) as Geralt, "The Witcher" was a massive success for Netflix right out of the gate. "Bridgerton" became Netflix's biggest show in 2021, but "The Witcher" held that title for a couple of years. When it comes to the author's feelings on the matter, for starters, he wasn't very involved with the show, which was his choice.
"Not very much, on my own request," Sapkowski said to Gizmodo in 2020 when asked how involved he was in the series. "I do not like working too hard or too long. By the way, I do not like working at all."
Sapkowski, in the same interview, explained that he believes that artists should be free to express themselves, and that includes those who are interpreting his work for the screen. In this case, that was a team led by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. As Sapkowski explained:
"I strongly believe in the freedom of an artist and his artistic expression. I do not interfere and do not impose my views on other artists. I do not insist on anything and do not fight for anything. I advise. When necessary. And asked for."
Addressing changes to the source material that he may or may not have agreed with, Sapkowski added, "The process of transforming words into pictures cannot be done without some losses. But I'd rather keep the details to myself."
Andrzej Sapkowski seems pretty indifferent about Netflix's The Witcher TV show
"The Witcher" showrunner originally had seven seasons planned. Netflix has confirmed that the show will end with the upcoming Season 5, but it's enjoyed a pretty healthy run. It spawned several spin-offs, including the animated "Nightmare of the Wolf," which was released in 2021. There was also a prequel series titled "The Witcher: Blood Origin."
In that same Gizmodo interview, Andrzej Sapkowski dodged a question about comparing the show to his books, explaining that he prefers books but also believes that they can't be compared:
"I prefer books as entertainment. Anyway, in my opinion TV series and video games — any of them — cannot be compared. They are too different in approach, making — and objective. You cannot compare spaghetti carbonara with a bicycle. Even though both have advantages and disadvantages."
Sapkowski also declined to say what he thought translated well to the screen, saying, "My name appears in the credits. I cannot praise the show. It wouldn't be decent." Taken all together, it really seems like the author has a strong indifference to the whole thing. He's content to focus on the books and leave it at that.
When asked at Vienna Comic-Con in 2023 if he had given Netflix any feedback on the show, Sapkowski replied (via The Hollywood Reporter) saying, "I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me. But it's normal."
Right or wrong, the show was allowed to exist as its own thing, unimpeded (and largely unaided) by Sapkowski. Henry Cavill eventually left "The Witcher," leaving the role of Geralt to Liam Hemsworth in Season 4 and beyond. "The Witcher" Season 4 hit a viewership low following Cavill's exit, but the show will still receive its fifth and final season.
"The Witcher" is streaming now on Netflix.