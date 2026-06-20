Why Anna Faris Left Mom After Seven Seasons

Anna Faris has had a long, productive career. She anchored the "Scary Movie" franchise from the very beginning, and it recently made a comeback after a 13-year hiatus. She's also been part of some truly fantastic comedies such as "Just Friends," which perfectly captures the weirdness of going home for the holidays. One of her biggest roles ever came on the CBS sitcom "Mom," which ran for 8 seasons. However, Faris was only there for the first seven.

Created by TV mastermind Chuck Lorre ("The Big Bang Theory"), the show centers on a newly sober single mom, Christy Plunkett (Faris), who tries to pull her life together in Napa Valley while dealing with and reconnecting to her estranged mother. After premiering in 2013 and becoming a ratings hit, CBS renewed "Mom" for Season 7 and Season 8 in December 2019. But Faris announced her departure ahead of the show's eighth and final season, leaving her co-star Allison Janney to become the sole lead.

On a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Faris addressed her departure from the show, calling it "a complicated time." Elaborating on the situation, the actress offered at least some insight into her decision to walk away from what was, at the time, a very successful network TV series. Here's what she had to say about it:

"I do think the intensity, towards the end, I think I started to lose my focus ... I never had a job besides waitressing for over three months before."

"I'm always hesitant to really chew into my experience on 'Mom' because seven years is a huge chunk of time. And being a part of an intense, amazing project," Faris added.