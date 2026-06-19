Netflix's Voicemails For Isabelle Director Shut Down Production To Make Sure A Small Detail Was Correct [Exclusive]

McKendrick's attention to detail paid off. "Voicemails for Isabelle" is a terrific movie — it's charming, emotional, funny, sweet, and actually filmed on location for large chunks of it (in the gorgeous locale of San Francisco, in this case, making the city look fantastic), which is pretty much anything you can ask for in a good romantic comedy. Every beat works as intended, and because the script and direction are so strong — and because the filmmaker clearly cares enough about getting the little things right to shut down her own production — this actually feels like a real movie instead of just forgettable Netflix nonsense designed to distract you for two hours.

When this script made The Black List back in 2019, the Jill character was a low-level TV writer, but changing her into an aspiring chef was an inspired choice that gives the movie more identity and specificity. Plus, that decision helps undergird the relationship between the film's two sisters, which is crucial for this story to work as well as it does.

I can't help but think that a movie like this could do wonders for the modern romcom if it were given a big theatrical release, but here's hoping that enough people will see it on Netflix that it'll give the genre (and Leah McKendrick's career) a boost anyway.

"Voicemails for Isabelle" is currently streaming on Netflix.