How Steven Spielberg Got Clint Eastwood To Direct His 2006 War Movie With One Question

Clint Eastwood directed one of the most ambitious war movie projects ever when he oversaw the back-to-back production of "Flags of Our Fathers" and "Letters from Iwo Jima" in 2006. The idea was simple: chronicle the Battle of Iwo Jima from both the perspective of the United States forces and the Japanese soldiers. It resulted in two films that, while not the most commercially successful, earned widespread critical praise. In part, Eastwood has Steven Spielberg to thank for that. The "Jaws" director was a producer on "Flags" and wanted Eastwood to direct. How did he convince him? Simply by asking.

In February and March of 1945, Allied forces attacked the Imperial Japanese Army on the island of Iwo Jima. It was a savage battle that saw almost 7,000 U.S. Marines and 18,000 Japanese soldiers killed before the U.S. forces triumphed and raised their flag on the island. Joe Rosenthal photographed this historic moment in a shot titled "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima." "Flags of Our Fathers" was essentially built around that very shot by way of an adaptation of the book "Flags of Our Fathers" by James Bradley and Ron Powers, whose fathers are depicted in the photo itself.

After his company, Dreamworks Pictures, bought the rights to book, Spielberg became attached as a producer. But he needed a director and thought Eastwood was perfect for the job. All he had to do was convince him to sign on. At the time, Eastwood had just delivered two of his most celebrated films — "Mystic River" in 2003 and "Million Dollar Baby" in 2004, the latter of which earned him Best Picture and Best Director Oscars. But would he be interested in a war movie? Well, as it turns out, yes, he was.