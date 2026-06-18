This Thrilling 2026 Apple TV Miniseries Nearly Wasn't Released Over A Wild Accusation

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It's always struck me as odd (and more than a little infuriating) that some screenwriters believe they can plagiarize an existing script and get away with it. I love Sergio Leone dearly, but he remade Akira Kurosawa's "Yojimbo" without bothering to acquire the rights (he later blamed his producer). Granted, Kurosawa had borrowed quite a bit from Dashiell Hammett's novel "Red Harvest" (the director said he was actually inspired by Stuart Heisler's film adaptation of Hammett's "The Glass Key"), but he departed enough from the book that he could claim it as an original. Leone could do no such thing, and eventually settled a lawsuit filed by Toho, which made "Yojimbo," thus clearing the way for a United States theatrical release.

For the most part, high-profile plagiarism charges filed against hit movies and shows end up being cash grabs from writers who, at best, had a semi-similar idea. So it was surprising when Apple TV and Gaumont opted to delay the release of Cédric Anger's miniseries "The Hunt" a month prior to its December 2025 premiere due to a French reporter noticing that Anger's work was uncomfortably similar to Douglas Fairbairn's 1973 novel "Shoot." That book formed the basis for a film directed by Harvey Hart that starred Ernest Borgnine, Cliff Robertson, and Henry Silva. It received mostly negative reviews, and Fairbairn has been dead for nearly 30 years, but someone remembered this currently out-of-print curiosity (seriously, it's not even available on physical media, though you can buy a used copy of the book for $131).

Gaumont ultimately determined that Anger had lifted the idea, and cut a deal with the rights holders so that the miniseries could stream. Still, what was Anger thinking?