Anthony Bourdain Had A Small Role In One Of The Worst Video Game Movies Ever Made

The "Far Cry" video game franchise has come a long way since its first title. While 2004's "Far Cry" feels clunky today due to its punishing save system and aggressive AI, it laid the groundwork for tactical open spaces in first-person shooters. Of course, a Hollywood adaptation is bound to crop up whenever there's a bankable video game property, and "Far Cry" was no exception, as it made the jump to the big screen in 2008.

The only problem? The movie was directed by Uwe Boll, who is notorious for churning out objectively questionable films based on games like "Bloodrayne" and "Postal" (no matter how highly Boll himself may regard them). To no one's surprise, Boll's "Far Cry" was a major bomb and got an overwhelmingly negative critical reception.

In November 2025, Variety reported that a "Far Cry" TV series co-created by Noah Hawley ("Legion") and Rob Mac ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") is currently in the works. This is great news, as the "Far Cry" video games have greatly evolved over the years, especially with "Far Cry 6," which viciously tackles the horrors of imperialism. Hawley has already tackled equally ambitious themes in shows like "Alien: Earth," so that's promising.

As for Boll's "Far Cry" adaptation, it's only really worth checking out for a quick appearance by the late, great Anthony Bourdain. An acclaimed author and celebrity chef who wrote seminal books like "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain famously hosted the beautifully humane travelogue series "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," which might just change your life for the better. In "Far Cry," he plays an unnamed scientist working in a medical laboratory. But what's the film even about?