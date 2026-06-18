Anthony Bourdain Had A Small Role In One Of The Worst Video Game Movies Ever Made
The "Far Cry" video game franchise has come a long way since its first title. While 2004's "Far Cry" feels clunky today due to its punishing save system and aggressive AI, it laid the groundwork for tactical open spaces in first-person shooters. Of course, a Hollywood adaptation is bound to crop up whenever there's a bankable video game property, and "Far Cry" was no exception, as it made the jump to the big screen in 2008.
The only problem? The movie was directed by Uwe Boll, who is notorious for churning out objectively questionable films based on games like "Bloodrayne" and "Postal" (no matter how highly Boll himself may regard them). To no one's surprise, Boll's "Far Cry" was a major bomb and got an overwhelmingly negative critical reception.
In November 2025, Variety reported that a "Far Cry" TV series co-created by Noah Hawley ("Legion") and Rob Mac ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") is currently in the works. This is great news, as the "Far Cry" video games have greatly evolved over the years, especially with "Far Cry 6," which viciously tackles the horrors of imperialism. Hawley has already tackled equally ambitious themes in shows like "Alien: Earth," so that's promising.
As for Boll's "Far Cry" adaptation, it's only really worth checking out for a quick appearance by the late, great Anthony Bourdain. An acclaimed author and celebrity chef who wrote seminal books like "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain famously hosted the beautifully humane travelogue series "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," which might just change your life for the better. In "Far Cry," he plays an unnamed scientist working in a medical laboratory. But what's the film even about?
Uwe Boll's Far Cry movie is truly beyond redemption
"Far Cry" opens on a remote island as an entire mercenary squad is killed at night by one man. It turns out this is the handiwork of one Dr. Krieger (Udo Kier), a scientist responsible for turning soldiers into unpredictable killing machines. Valerie Cardinal (Emmanuelle Vaugier), a journalist investigating Kier's underhanded doings, thereafter agrees to meet her informant on the very same island and enlists the special forces operative Jack Carver (Til Schweiger) to assist her. However, shortly after the two reach their destination, all hell breaks loose.
That setup might not sound terrible, and it isn't. To be sure, the film's super solid storyline could have worked perfectly well with a measured mix of kinetic action and tense suspense, especially with the whole thing being set on an inescapable island. Unfortunately, Uwe Boll's movie presents Krieger and his killing machine as one-note villains who exist purely to be despised and lack any sort of interesting motivation (much less nuance).
There's also an attempt at humor here, as reflected in the film's occasionally bizarre dialogue. "You're just a simple boat man," Krieger tells Jack at one point, and the latter responds (looking bored), "I didn't say anything about being simple." Essentially, between comedy that doesn't stick the landing and action that feels wholly generic, "Far Cry" has nothing interesting to offer during its 95-minute runtime.
Beyond that, "Far Cry" is an absolute bore that's devoid of any sort of deeper commentary on, say, the futility of war (a theme that's explored in the video game "Far Cry 2"). If nothing else, the movie will make you appreciate the most dated "Far Cry" games simply because they exist.