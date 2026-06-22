10 Best Superhero Movies Of Each Year Of The 2010s

At the time, 2012 was the strongest year on record for superhero cinema critically and commercially. Though Nicolas Cage hit us with the dreadful "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance," the rest of the slate was incredibly diverse and impactful — so much so that this will rightly be one of the two most contested years on this list. Lesser-known entries like "Dredd" and "Chronicle" were disruptive and influential in terms of the creatives behind them (Alex Garland and Josh Trank); "The Amazing Spider-Man" cast Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, a role many "Spider-Man" fans claim he perfected; most of all, Christopher Nolan capped off his "Dark Knight" trilogy with "The Dark Knight Rises," a polarizing finale that undeniably stands as one of the most thematically ambitious superhero movies of all time.

Any of these films, particularly "Rises" and "Dredd," could be convincingly argued as the year's best — but neither of them meant as much to the genre as Marvel Studios' "The Avengers." To put it bluntly, "The Avengers" is the superhero movie of the decade. No film on this list had as much of an impact on the subgenre, much less the movie business as a whole. Audiences had never seen a crossover event like this, executed so successfully that it changed blockbuster filmmaking forever.

On a stylistic level, its influence is unmistakable — for better and (mostly) worse, directors spent the next several years trying to copy structure ("they punch for a bit and then they're mates"), the visuals (remember the decade of blue sky beams that followed?), and the quippy, Joss Whedon dialogue (especially where one character describes every member of the team with a sarcastically reductive epithet). "The Avengers" was an inflection point for entertainment, and a darn entertaining one at that. Denying it a place on this list is simply impossible.