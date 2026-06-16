Cameron Diaz's '90s Fantasy Movie With Ewan McGregor Has An Unbelievable Premise

Danny Boyle's 1997 film "A Life Less Ordinary" was seen by some as his move toward the mainstream. Boyle caused a stir in 1994 with his dark comedy "Shallow Grave," a movie about a trio of roommates who unwisely rob their dead lodger. In 1996, however, he exploded onto the indie scene with his slice of Euro-MTV car-crash anarchy, "Trainspotting," a film about heroin addicts and their quest not to live a boring life. The former film was assured, but small-scale. The latter was sprawling, filthy, and refreshingly chaotic.

"A Life Less Ordinary," in contrast, is polished and slick and assertively quirky. Like his previous two movies, it starred Ewan McGregor, but he was joined by a spate of recognizable movie stars and prolific character actors, including Cameron Diaz, Holly Hunter, Delroy Lindo, Ian Holm, Stanley Tucci, Maury Chaykin, Tony Shalhoub, and Dan Hedaya. This was Boyle's "big break."

The A-plot of "A Life Less Ordinary" is ordinary. McGregor plays Robert, a janitor who is incensed that a cleaning robot has just taken his job. He works for an arrogant millionaire (Holm), who has a pretty daughter named Celine (Diaz). Celine is engaged to a man she hates (Tucci). Robert, in a mad kerfuffle at the office, will end up kidnapping Celine, kind of on a whim. While on the lam together, the pair begin to fall in love. This was a similar plot to a film from around the same time called "Excess Baggage."

The B-plot of "A Life Less Ordinary," however, is less ordinary. It seems that the Almighty Himself is manipulating the two young lovers, and Lindo and Hunter play heavenly angels who are moonlighting as bounty hunters. Hedaya plays the archangel Gabriel.