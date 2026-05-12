Ewan McGregor's Big Break Came In This Rarely Discussed '90s Mystery Thriller

In the 1990s, if the Hollywood scene wasn't your bag, an aspiring cineaste could indulge in a marvelous and remarkable influx of independent movies and international imports. A new generation of voices, from Spike Lee to Steven Soderbergh and a host of others, infiltrated arthouses. Many daring, low-budget, genre-bending movies took root. In 1994, for example, a young British upstart named Danny Boyle also threw his hat into the ring with the release of "Shallow Grave," a $2.5 million film that earned $19.8 million at the box office. "Shallow Grave" starred a trio of then-unknown actors, including Ewan McGregor, Christopher Eccleston, and Kerry Fox.

"Shallow Grave" was Ewan McGregor's big cinematic break. It debuted at Cannes on May 16, which was only ten days after the release of his very first credited movie, the Robin Williams vehicle "Being Human." Prior to that, McGregor only had a few TV credits, including the show "Lipstick on Your Collar" and the miniseries "Scarlet and Black," based on the Stendhal novel. He was only in his early 20s at the time. Working with Danny Boyle on "Shallow Grave" began a working relationship between actor and director that would extend to several movies. "Trainspotting" was released in 1996, cementing McGregor's status as a worldwide star. We consider "Trainspotting" to be Boyle's best movie.

"Shallow Grave," meanwhile, was about three impish roommates in Edinburgh, all of them silly smart alecks, who lease an empty room in their flat to a newcomer. The newcomer is swiftly found dead in their apartment ... leaving behind a huge pile of cash. The three lead characters unwisely decide to dispose of the body and keep the money for themselves, inspiring a growing sense of panic and moral decay for the rest of the movie.