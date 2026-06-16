Does Toy Story 5 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
The toys are back in town. Buzz, Woody and the rest of the gang are reuniting in "Toy Story 5," which is shaping up to be one of the biggest box office hits of 2026. This time, the beloved toys who started out in Andy's bedroom all those many years ago will be tackling technology, putting a more modern twist on how kids are generally entertained these days. The question is: Will Disney and Pixar call it quits on the greater "Toy Story" property after this film? Or is there more in store?
Post-credits scenes have become a pretty accepted practice for big franchise movies these days. The original "Toy Story" launched Pixar (one of cinema's most reliable hit-makers), but a lot has changed since then. Oftentimes, studios are thinking ahead before now, teeing up what's to come in the future. And while Pixar has similarly dabbled in credits scenes in the past, it doesn't generally put the cart before the horse when it comes to teasing future projects the way the Marvel Cinematic Universe does. All the same, it's reasonable for audiences to wonder if they need to stick around once the credits roll on "Toy Story 5."
We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide for viewers in regards to the movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be no spoilers whatsoever — merely information that can help arm fans with information to enhance the viewing experience. So, you may proceed without fear. With that out of the way, let's get into it.
How many credits scenes does Toy Story 5 have?
Yes, "Toy Story 5" has multiple credits scenes that viewers should be aware of. On top of a mid-credits scene, there's a brief post-credits scene that takes place after the credits have fully finished rolling. So, those who want the full experience will need to stay until the very end. Without getting into spoilers, though, the scenes aren't hugely important or absolutely necessary, but they do exist and might be worth it for fans.
Andrew Stanton ("Wall-E," "Finding Dory") directed the latest movie in the "Toy Story" franchise. "Toy Story 4" director Josh Cooley was as skeptical as anyone else about another sequel when that film hit theaters in 2019, yet that turned out really well. Indeed, the original "Toy Story" movie trilogy is held up as one of cinema's best, so that felt like tempting fate. Now, here we are, with Pixar tempting fate once again. The synopsis for "Toy Story 5" reads as follows:
The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5," and this time, it's Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?
Kenna Harris ("Luca," "Raya and the Last Dragon") co-directed this movie, in addition to co-writing the script alongside Stanton. Oscar-winner Randy Newman also returned to provide the score.
"Toy Story 5" hits theaters on June 19, 2026.