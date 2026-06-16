Does Toy Story 5 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

The toys are back in town. Buzz, Woody and the rest of the gang are reuniting in "Toy Story 5," which is shaping up to be one of the biggest box office hits of 2026. This time, the beloved toys who started out in Andy's bedroom all those many years ago will be tackling technology, putting a more modern twist on how kids are generally entertained these days. The question is: Will Disney and Pixar call it quits on the greater "Toy Story" property after this film? Or is there more in store?

Post-credits scenes have become a pretty accepted practice for big franchise movies these days. The original "Toy Story" launched Pixar (one of cinema's most reliable hit-makers), but a lot has changed since then. Oftentimes, studios are thinking ahead before now, teeing up what's to come in the future. And while Pixar has similarly dabbled in credits scenes in the past, it doesn't generally put the cart before the horse when it comes to teasing future projects the way the Marvel Cinematic Universe does. All the same, it's reasonable for audiences to wonder if they need to stick around once the credits roll on "Toy Story 5."

We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide for viewers in regards to the movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be no spoilers whatsoever — merely information that can help arm fans with information to enhance the viewing experience. So, you may proceed without fear. With that out of the way, let's get into it.