The Best Horror Movie To Watch On The Fourth Of July

James DeMonaco's "The Purge" was released in 2013, and it wasn't a very good movie. It was set mostly inside a large mansion, and told a pretty straightforward home invasion story. "The Purge," however, was undergirded by a solid dystopian concept that was far more intriguing than the film that housed it.

In the future of 2022, the United States had been taken over by a cabal of extreme right-wing Christian nationalists called the New Founding Fathers of America. Part of this cabal's new vision was to institute an annual tradition called the Purge, which was a 12-hour period wherein many crimes became legal. The idea was that citizens all housed deep, violent fantasies in their hearts, and that they would ultimately be healthier if they were legally permitted to murder others for 12 hours a year.

That concept was rich enough to spawn a whole horror franchise. Indeed, not only did the the "Purge" film series explore the violent urges within certain people, but it also carefully explored the politics behind instituting such a barbaric policy. Issues of class, and the way minorities and the impoverished tend to be targeted in the Purge are ever-evolving themes throughout the franchise's five movies and TV series to date.

And the series reached his height in both filmmaking skill and political commentary with 2016's "The Purge: Election Year." If you need a patriotic, all-American horror thriller for this Fourth of July, this is it.

"Election Year" is set in 2040, when the New Founding Fathers are being legitimately challenged by an anti-Purge politician (Elizabeth Mitchell) ... and how they intend to use the Purge to stop her.