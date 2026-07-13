Harvey Keitel's First Hollywood Break Was On A Classic Horror-Themed Soap Opera

Like so many before him, the great Harvey Keitel got his start on screen taking smaller, uncredited roles in whatever productions he could. His earliest credit is playing a random German soldier in a 1966 episode of "Hogan's Heroes." He played a soldier again in 1967, also uncredited, in John Huston's drama "Reflections in the Golden Eye."

His first notable film role was in Martin Scorsese's "Who's That Knocking On My Door" from the same year, so it appears Keitel made the right connections at the right age. Keitel would go on to star in several other Scorsese movies, including "Mean Streets," "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," "Taxi Driver" (which changed the script just for him), "The Last Temptation of Christ," and "The Irishman." He has worked with Abel Ferrara, Spike Lee, Jane Campion, Wayne Wang, Wes Anderson, and even Adam Sandler.

In the 1990s, Keitel became one of the heroes of the indie movie scene, co-producing and starring in Quentin Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs," and appearing in the violent ultra-hit "Pulp Fiction." He was also in ... You know what? It would take far too long to delve into Keitel's filmography here. Needless to say, he is one of the most prolific and intense actors of his generation, who, at 87, is still acting.

One of those early uncredited gigs for Keitel was particularly notable. Way back in 1966, Keitel appeared on camera in an unnamed role on the ultra-plentiful vampire soap opera "Dark Shadows." He played a dancer at a bar called The Blue Whale. He was in episode 33 in the show's first season, but you need to look closely to see him.