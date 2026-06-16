Jurassic World Fans Will Enjoy This Ambitious 2012 Dinosaur Movie With A Unique Twist
Every dinosaur film lives in the shadow of the "Jurassic Park" movie franchise. It's understandable, given that Steven Spielberg's original 1993 film set the gold standard for dinosaur flicks. However, there are plenty of great dinosaur movies out there that aren't "Jurassic Park," which brings us to 2012's "The Dinosaur Project." This one is perfect viewing for fans of the "Jurassic World" movies, in particular, although it differs from them by adding a found-footage twist.
Directed by Sid Bennett, "The Dinosaur Project" follows explorers and a film crew as they embark on an expedition into the depths of Congo to find a prehistoric water creature. But can you guess what else they find there? That's right: a bunch of dinosaurs. It's a classic tale of adventurers discovering hidden wonders in far-off lands — not unlike "King Kong" and "The Lost World" — for the YouTube and smartphone generation.
So, why should "Jurassic World" fans watch this one? Well, apart from both films being entertaining creature features, they boast similar storylines. Indeed, "The Dinosaur Project" features a dino-human friendship between a teenage boy and a Lesothosaurus, and it's reminiscent of the dynamic between Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Blue the Velociraptor in "Jurassic World." It's also worth noting that "The Dinosaur Project" predates "Jurassic World" by three years, so it's far from a copycat. (Or should that be a copysaur?)
Of course, "The Dinosaur Project" was produced for cents on the dollar compared to any of the "Jurassic World" flicks. All the same, it's an ambitious feature that's full of admirable visual effects and includes some performances to boot.
Why fans like The Dinosaur Project
"The Dinosaur Project" is like "Jurassic Park" meets "The Blair Witch Project," with just the right amount of cheese sprinkled in for good measure. If that sounds like your type of tea, you'll probably have fun with it. What's more, "The Dinosaur Project" can be enjoyed with the whole family, but be warned — some scenes might spook you. Here's how one fan described the flick on IMDb:
"The story goes at breakneck speed and is mostly enjoyably fun with the attacks having some genuine tension."
The filmmakers also understand that people watch movies of this ilk to see dinosaurs. The good news for fans? There is a wide variety of prehistoric creatures on display, resulting in a self-aware film that's more interested in thrills than educating viewers. As one viewer noted:
"This movie isn't trying to teach you about dinosaurs, it's not scientifically precise, it's not trying to emulate the epic nature of the 'Jurassic Park' franchise. All it's trying to do is entertain you, in a sort of pop-corn flick fashion."
If you want to see the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made, watch "Primitive War." But if you are happy to watch a perfectly enjoyable one that aims to stand out from the pack, add "The Dinosaur Project" to your watchlist.