Jurassic World Fans Will Enjoy This Ambitious 2012 Dinosaur Movie With A Unique Twist

Every dinosaur film lives in the shadow of the "Jurassic Park" movie franchise. It's understandable, given that Steven Spielberg's original 1993 film set the gold standard for dinosaur flicks. However, there are plenty of great dinosaur movies out there that aren't "Jurassic Park," which brings us to 2012's "The Dinosaur Project." This one is perfect viewing for fans of the "Jurassic World" movies, in particular, although it differs from them by adding a found-footage twist.

Directed by Sid Bennett, "The Dinosaur Project" follows explorers and a film crew as they embark on an expedition into the depths of Congo to find a prehistoric water creature. But can you guess what else they find there? That's right: a bunch of dinosaurs. It's a classic tale of adventurers discovering hidden wonders in far-off lands — not unlike "King Kong" and "The Lost World" — for the YouTube and smartphone generation.

So, why should "Jurassic World" fans watch this one? Well, apart from both films being entertaining creature features, they boast similar storylines. Indeed, "The Dinosaur Project" features a dino-human friendship between a teenage boy and a Lesothosaurus, and it's reminiscent of the dynamic between Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Blue the Velociraptor in "Jurassic World." It's also worth noting that "The Dinosaur Project" predates "Jurassic World" by three years, so it's far from a copycat. (Or should that be a copysaur?)

Of course, "The Dinosaur Project" was produced for cents on the dollar compared to any of the "Jurassic World" flicks. All the same, it's an ambitious feature that's full of admirable visual effects and includes some performances to boot.