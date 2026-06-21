This Legendary Author Was The First Human To Meet A Klingon In Star Trek Lore

True Trekkies will be able to tell you when humans first came into contact with certain notable alien species. Earth's historical first contact with Vulcans, for instance, is on April 5, 2063, when humans' very first faster-than-light engine attract the attention of a passing Vulcan research vessel. Vulcans land on Earth to investigate, and the ensuing first contact teaches humans that they are part of a larger galactic community, humbles them, and ushers in a new utopian age.

Of course, fans of "Star Trek: Enterprise" will happily point to the episode "Carbon Creek," wherein a group of Vulcans actually landed on Earth and secretly interacted with humans back in 1957. Other Trekkies will further note that Spock (Leonard Nimoy) visited Earth in the year 1930 in the original series episode "The City on the Edge of Forever" (often cited at the show's best). Evidently the so-called first contact wasn't first after all.

Likewise, Klingons "officially" met humans in the "Star Trek: Enterprise" pilot episode, "Broken Bow." A Klingon named Klaang (Tiny Lister) lands on Earth in the year 2151, and Earth sends the Enterprise to the Klingon homeworld to return him. As far as anyone knew, Klingons and humans hadn't met prior to this incident.

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" fans will hastily point to the two-part episode "Time's Arrow," wherein the crew of the USS Enterprise-D traveled, via portal, to San Francisco in the year 1893.

Worf (Michael Dorn), the Klingon member of the crew, didn't go with them, so as far as we know, Klingons still wouldn't arrive on Earth until 2151. Thanks to some plot complications, though, a human from 1893 was whisked back to the 24th century and meets Worf face-to-face.

That human was none other than author Mark Twain (Jerry Hardin).