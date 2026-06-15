Sean Connery Almost Starred In One Of 1980's Most Controversial Thrillers

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Filmmaker Brian De Palma specializes in lurid thrillers, like his 1980 serial killer mystery flick, "Dressed to Kill." De Palma is a famous student of Alfred Hitchcock (even if he contests that). "Dressed to Kill" is half "Vertigo," half "Psycho," and especially mimics the latter movie's shocking two twists.

Housewife Kate Miller (Angie Dickinson) is set up as the lead early in the movie, only to be killed by a knife wielding murderer, à la Marion Crane (Janet Leigh). The killer? Dr. Robert Elliott (Sir Michael Caine), a transgender woman at war with herself psychologically. But Caine was not the only actor De Palma considered for the movie's twist villain.

According to "Casting Might-Have-Beens" by journalist Eila Mell, the original choice was none other than Sean Connery. (Dickinson was also a second choice after Liv Ullman declined her part.) Yes, the original James Bond, one of the cinematic icons of stiff upper lip and heterosexually dominant masculinity, would have portrayed a transgender woman. It's hard to imagine De Palma was not being cheeky in wanting to cast Connery, but per Mell, the actor was already committed to another movie, so he had to decline.

It's not mentioned what the other project was, but in 1981, Connery starred in both the sci-fi film "Outland" and Terry Gilliam's "Time Bandits" (where Connery helped out in more ways besides acting). Connery or no, "Dressed to Kill" hasn't escaped being critiqued as a reactionary — some might say misogynistic — film in the same way the James Bond franchise hasn't. In its day, "Dressed to Kill" was criticized by feminists for supposedly exploiting violence against women. Now, when transgender people are less stigmatized than in 1980, "Dressed to Kill" also looks like a transphobic fantasy from a less tolerant era.