One Arnold Schwarzenegger Stunt Led To Real-Life Jeopardy For The Stunt Performer [Exclusive]
Arnold Schwarzenegger's filmography is a treasure trove of great action sequences, but the parachute jump in "Eraser" needs more respect put on its name. The death-defying moment sees John Krueger (Schwarzenegger) jump out of a Boeing 747 commercial airliner and get tangled up in the parachute while trying to evade a collision with the aforementioned aircraft as it pursues him. The scene looks incredible, and it exists because of brave stunt performers putting their well-being at risk. Speaking to /Film, "Eraser" director Chuck Russell shared details about how the dangerous sequence was executed. As he explained:
"Those guys are really falling ... That stunt team, with a guy named Guy Manos — who was an internationally famous parachuting stuntman — really did get wrapped up in the silk. The guy [Norman Kent] trying to fight his way out of the silk in that shot really is a stunt man who got wrapped up in the silk. So there's actual jeopardy in the sequence that I think the audience feels."
"Eraser" is loaded with great movie stunts, most of which were created practically. That said, the parachute sequence is the standout cut in terms of complexity and exhilarating qualities. Manos and his team weren't the only folks to get in on the action, though, as Schwarzenegger played a huge part in adding a sense of jeopardy to the plane sequence.
How Arnold Schwarzenegger helped bring Eraser's death-defying stunt to life
Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for playing a machine in the "Terminator" franchise, but he's a different kind in real life. The Austrian sensation's physical prowess is one of the many reasons why he's one of the greatest action movie stars of all time. So, how did he use his abilities to bring the aforementioned airplane stunt to life? Here's how Russell told it:
"We dropped Arnold from the ceiling of the biggest stage at Warner Brothers on what's called a descender rig, which really only stunt men use because it drops you so fast. Then the braking system keeps you from getting hurt when you stop before you hit the ground. So Arnold was athletic enough to do that himself. So when you see him flying out of that 747, that's Arnold, even though it's not a real airplane, of course. But I did hang the center portion of a 747 from the top of that stage."
A lot of work went into creating this sequence — from the storyboarding to the execution followed by the edit. However, it paid off wonderfully, and the scene is a further reminder of why practical stunts are the best. "Eraser" is one of the most underrated action movies of the '90s, and it's long overdue for some appraisal.
"Eraser" will be re-released on 4K UHD on June 16.