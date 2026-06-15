One Arnold Schwarzenegger Stunt Led To Real-Life Jeopardy For The Stunt Performer [Exclusive]

Arnold Schwarzenegger's filmography is a treasure trove of great action sequences, but the parachute jump in "Eraser" needs more respect put on its name. The death-defying moment sees John Krueger (Schwarzenegger) jump out of a Boeing 747 commercial airliner and get tangled up in the parachute while trying to evade a collision with the aforementioned aircraft as it pursues him. The scene looks incredible, and it exists because of brave stunt performers putting their well-being at risk. Speaking to /Film, "Eraser" director Chuck Russell shared details about how the dangerous sequence was executed. As he explained:

"Those guys are really falling ... That stunt team, with a guy named Guy Manos — who was an internationally famous parachuting stuntman — really did get wrapped up in the silk. The guy [Norman Kent] trying to fight his way out of the silk in that shot really is a stunt man who got wrapped up in the silk. So there's actual jeopardy in the sequence that I think the audience feels."

"Eraser" is loaded with great movie stunts, most of which were created practically. That said, the parachute sequence is the standout cut in terms of complexity and exhilarating qualities. Manos and his team weren't the only folks to get in on the action, though, as Schwarzenegger played a huge part in adding a sense of jeopardy to the plane sequence.