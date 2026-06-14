This Brutal Action TV Series With 2 Seasons Is One Of Netflix's Best Kept Secrets
Are you looking for a great K-drama streaming on Netflix? More importantly, are you in the mood for one that involves boxing and vigilantism? If that sounds like your cup of tea, please divert your attention to "Bloodhounds," a Korean mystery series that previously showed up in Netflix's top 10 before ultimately flying under the radar.
"Bloodhounds" is a simple story of violence, justice, and bromance. It tells the story of Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi), a pair of amateur boxers and former Marines who team up with a noble moneylender (Huh Joon-ho) and his adopted granddaughter (Kim Sae-ron) to take down the corrupt lone sharks who are preying on Seoul's most financially vulnerable citizens. Cue the fisticuffs and mayhem on the streets.
The enthralling one-two punch of social commentary and violence makes "Bloodhounds" perfect for fans of TV shows and movies like "Squid Game." Both properties are about poor people being exploited by cruel (and very wealthy) regimes, but "Bloodhounds" throws more combat sports into the mix. The action sequences pack a punch, but the bromance at the heart of the tale is actually pretty heartwarming. So, why should viewers give "Bloodhounds" a try?
Bloodhounds is a blast for action fans
"Bloodhounds" isn't the most lighthearted action romp out there, but you probably clicked on this article because you want to see violence and mayhem erupt on your screen. If that's the case, "Bloodhounds" is highly recommended. What's more, the series has garnered a passionate fan base among viewers who like seeing underdogs rage against their oppressors. As one Redditor put it:
"If you want a romcom, then [don't watch 'Bloodhounds']. But if you want end-to-end action and like rooting for the little guy vs the bully then this is what you want."
But just how violent is "Bloodhounds," you might ask? Well, it isn't as disturbing as shows like "Squid Game," but the brutality is pretty intense. The series will lure you into a fall sense of security before blindsiding you with a grisly attack or an emotional moment. Be that as it may, there aren't any scenes that will put you off your food, and fans of contemporary action fare will have a blast with the exquisite fights. Here's what another viewer had to say:
"Highly recommend if you love 'John Wick'-esque films. All the fight scenes were satisfying and the plot is just simple. Tight, yet lots of drama and heart-wrenching moments."
With only two seasons under its belt thus far, "Bloodhounds" is short and sweet. You can easily binge both installments over a weekend, and now is the perfect time to jump in. The show's creators hope to continue this story, but Season 3 has yet to be confirmed at the time of this writing.