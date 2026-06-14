This Brutal Action TV Series With 2 Seasons Is One Of Netflix's Best Kept Secrets

Are you looking for a great K-drama streaming on Netflix? More importantly, are you in the mood for one that involves boxing and vigilantism? If that sounds like your cup of tea, please divert your attention to "Bloodhounds," a Korean mystery series that previously showed up in Netflix's top 10 before ultimately flying under the radar.

"Bloodhounds" is a simple story of violence, justice, and bromance. It tells the story of Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi), a pair of amateur boxers and former Marines who team up with a noble moneylender (Huh Joon-ho) and his adopted granddaughter (Kim Sae-ron) to take down the corrupt lone sharks who are preying on Seoul's most financially vulnerable citizens. Cue the fisticuffs and mayhem on the streets.

The enthralling one-two punch of social commentary and violence makes "Bloodhounds" perfect for fans of TV shows and movies like "Squid Game." Both properties are about poor people being exploited by cruel (and very wealthy) regimes, but "Bloodhounds" throws more combat sports into the mix. The action sequences pack a punch, but the bromance at the heart of the tale is actually pretty heartwarming. So, why should viewers give "Bloodhounds" a try?