The Hidden Detail In Dune Most Fans Never Notice

As all fans of Frank Herbert's novel "Dune" can attest, Lady Jessica might be one of the story's most powerful characters. She belongs to the Bene Gesserit, a millennia-old order of witches who have been manipulating the various royal families in the galaxy for generations. As stated plainly, the Bene Gesserit were instructed by their order to only bear daughters, intending to induct them matrilineally. Lady Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson in Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film adaptation of "Dune," was so in love with her husband (Oscar Isaac) that she dared to have a son named Paul.

Paul (Timothée Chalamet), although male, was still trained in the ways of the Bene Gesserit. He was able to use "the voice," which was a way of speaking that psychically controlled the listener to a degree. Paul was also put through a ritual involving a poison called the gom jabbar. Paul was asked by a Bene Gesserit mother superior to insert his hand into a small wooden box. The mother then placed a poisoned needle to his neck, telling him that if he retracted his hand, she would jab him, killing him. His hand then experienced an overwhelming burning pain, inflicted psychically.

To distract himself from the pain, Paul recited the Litany Against Fear, a special repeated prayer that focused his mind and kept him from feeling fright. It's the "I must not fear" quote.

As it so happens, some hardcore "Dune" fans took a close look at "Dune," and found that the Litany Against Fear made a second appearance. Later in the film, Paul (Timothee Chalamet) has a vision of Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), wherein she had mysterious runes written across her face. It seems that the runes are the Litany Against Fear written in the language of the Fremen.