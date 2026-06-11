Liam Neeson's Darkest Action Thriller Is A 2014 Gem Worth Streaming On Prime Video

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Liam Neeson has made a lot of action movies over the last 18 years. 2008's "Taken" gave Neeson an unexpected action star makeover late into his career. In his mid-50s, the Oscar-nominated actor behind "Schindler's List" was now on a totally different path. Quite a few of the movies he made during this period were forgettable, like "Blacklight." Many of them were so-so. But a few of them were straight-up gems. Such is the case with 2014's "A Walk Among the Tombstones."

Streaming now on Prime Video, "A Walk Among the Tombstones" was directed by Scott Frank, the screenwriter behind "Out of Sight" and "Logan." The action thriller was adapted from Lawrence Block's novel of the same name and spent years stuck in development before Neeson came along, with actors such as Harrison Ford having previously been attached to the lead role. But Neeson in his post-"Taken" era had the juice to get it across the finish line, and the result is much more interesting and pensive than much of the other "action movie of the week" fare the star was involved with around this time.

The movie centers on Matt Scudder (Neeson), an ex-cop turned unlicensed private investigator who reluctantly agrees to help a heroin trafficker (Dan Stevens) hunt down the men who murdered his wife. When Scudder learns that this isn't the first time these men have committed this sort of crime, he tracks the criminals through the backstreets of New York City before they kill again.

Basically, there's a reason Hollywood keeps making action films starring Neeson: People continue to watch the s**t out of them. As such, for anyone who generally enjoys his genre movies but has yet to catch this moodier and more thoughtful entry in the actor's filmography, it's well worth your time.