The First Movie With A Post-Credits Scene Was This '60s James Bond Spoof

From 1960 to 1993, author Donald Hamilton published many books for the widely beloved Matt Helm thriller series. Matt Helm, for those unfamiliar, is a rough-hewn American super-agent who's usually tasked with tracking down and murdering enemy agents. He's not so much a spy like James Bond but a government-hired assassin. He's also bitter and cynical in demeanor, with the Matt Helm novels frequently referencing the adventures that came before. This was a departure from other literary spy properties at the time, most notably the James Bond books.

Bond, of course, made the jump to the big screen with 1962's box office hit "Dr. No" starring Sean Connery as Agent 007. That film wasn't just a success, though; it rattled the entire zeitgeist. More so, it invented what everyone now thinks of as the modern spy, i.e. racy, globe-trotting daredevils who drive expensive cars, have nifty gadgets, kill evil-doers, and bed sexy people. Bond himself, meanwhile, became a recognized archetype so quickly that parodies were inevitable.

Indeed, it didn't take long for comedic Bond riffs to show up, most of them mocking the character's cartoonishly overwhelming sexual prowess. Sure enough, one of the more notable Bond spoofs of the era was a comedic, tongue-in-cheek 1966 Matt Helm film adaptation titled "The Silencers." In the movie, Dean Martin plays Matt Helm not as a taciturn assassin but a campy, drunken partyboy surrounded by gorgeous women, as portrayed by Stella Stevens, Cyd Charisse, and Daliah Lavi. It's a silly, silly movie that has little to do with Hamilton's original books.

So, why is it historically significant then? Well, as it happens, "The Silencers" is the very first major movie to feature a notable post-credits "stinger" promising the definite return of the character in an upcoming sequel.