The Best William Gibson Sci-Fi Adaptation You've Never Seen Was Canceled Too Soon
Sci-fi author William Gibson shaped our understanding of the cyberpunk genre with his acclaimed 1984 novel, "Neuromancer." Almost every cyberpunk story that came after, including "The Matrix" and "Ghost in the Shell," was influenced by Gibson's sprawling, neon-tinted world and the speculative possibilities it offered. So much so, that Gibson had nothing but praise for the similarities that were reinvented in "The Matrix," and even likened it to the works of Philip K. Dick. In case you're curious about a Gibson story directly adapted to film, watch "Johnny Mnemonic," a prescient, one-of-a-kind look at a future dominated by megacorporations and invasive technology.
On the television front, "The Peripheral" is an overlooked Gibson adaptation that was canceled after a single season. While this Prime Video show was initially renewed for a second season, the extended duration of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes led to its premature axing. While that is unfortunate, the singular season of "The Peripheral" — in which "Westworld" creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy served as executive producers — is a brilliant interpretation of Gibson's novel.
This is no small feat, as Gibson's prose can be difficult to parse at times, given his penchant for convoluted technological concepts where he takes the "show, don't tell" principle to extremes. While "The Peripheral" adaptation isn't too faithful to the source material, the world it creates feels Gibsonian at its core. This means an overreliance on virtual reality worlds for income or escapism (or both), shady corporations involved in horrific conspiracies, and simulations steadily encroaching upon reality. The stakes aren't as grand or nuanced as in "Westworld," but "The Peripheral" is a must-watch for anyone with an affinity for heady sci-fi concepts that lean into prescient social commentary. That said, what makes "The Peripheral" so special?
The Peripheral is a compelling sci-fi tale that isn't afraid of big ideas
Spoilers for "The Peripheral" follow.
Juggling the years 2032 and 2099, "The Peripheral" sets the stage for a futuristic society that uses virtual spaces to earn a living and build up cultural currency. Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz) is a better gamer than her brother Burton (Jack Reynor), but the latter gets more visibility and gets hired to play games on behalf of inexperienced players. Flynne covertly takes over when Burton needs her expertise — unfortunately, misogyny is still thriving in a world hooked to VR sets and other cutting-edge tech.
When an advanced headset is sent by a shadowy corporation, Flynne tries it on and finds herself in an ultra-realistic simulated world (dubbed SIM), where she must perform tasks while inhabiting an avatar that resembles Burton. As expected, nothing is as it seems, and reality starts to feel stranger than make-believe.
This is just the 2032 timeline, as "The Peripheral" jumps to its 2099 present to deepen the implications of the events that took place in the past. This vast scope is tricky to pull off within only eight episodes, but the show, which boasts directorial talents like Vincenzo Natali ("Cube," "Splice"), is more than up for the challenge. With two more seasons, "The Peripheral" could've spun a cohesive narrative with stunning set design and costuming going for it.
If the first season is any indicator of its ambitions, a continuation could've allowed the show to expand upon its most confusing elements. After all, a compelling sci-fi premise hooks audiences with interesting questions and gradually builds its climax with satisfying reveals.
"The Peripheral" can be streamed on Prime Video.