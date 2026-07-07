The Best William Gibson Sci-Fi Adaptation You've Never Seen Was Canceled Too Soon

Sci-fi author William Gibson shaped our understanding of the cyberpunk genre with his acclaimed 1984 novel, "Neuromancer." Almost every cyberpunk story that came after, including "The Matrix" and "Ghost in the Shell," was influenced by Gibson's sprawling, neon-tinted world and the speculative possibilities it offered. So much so, that Gibson had nothing but praise for the similarities that were reinvented in "The Matrix," and even likened it to the works of Philip K. Dick. In case you're curious about a Gibson story directly adapted to film, watch "Johnny Mnemonic," a prescient, one-of-a-kind look at a future dominated by megacorporations and invasive technology.

On the television front, "The Peripheral" is an overlooked Gibson adaptation that was canceled after a single season. While this Prime Video show was initially renewed for a second season, the extended duration of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes led to its premature axing. While that is unfortunate, the singular season of "The Peripheral" — in which "Westworld" creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy served as executive producers — is a brilliant interpretation of Gibson's novel.

This is no small feat, as Gibson's prose can be difficult to parse at times, given his penchant for convoluted technological concepts where he takes the "show, don't tell" principle to extremes. While "The Peripheral" adaptation isn't too faithful to the source material, the world it creates feels Gibsonian at its core. This means an overreliance on virtual reality worlds for income or escapism (or both), shady corporations involved in horrific conspiracies, and simulations steadily encroaching upon reality. The stakes aren't as grand or nuanced as in "Westworld," but "The Peripheral" is a must-watch for anyone with an affinity for heady sci-fi concepts that lean into prescient social commentary. That said, what makes "The Peripheral" so special?