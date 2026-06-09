A Star Trek Actor Was Forbidden From Joking With Arnold Schwarzenegger In Total Recall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Paul Verhoeven's 1990 film "Total Recall" was based on Philip K. Dick's short story "We Can Remember It for You Wholesale," and it was famously trapped in development hell for years. According to David Hughes' invaluable book "Tales from Development Hell," the film rights to Dick's story were first purchased way back in 1974, and the script went through many drafts, including one by "Alien" screenwriter Dan O'Bannon. David Cronenberg was eventually attached as a director in 1984, and he had a grand idea for a plot about an Earth dictator. It was also Cronenberg's idea to depict Mars as populated by mutants. Cronenberg and the producers butted heads, though (he wanted to cast William Hurt in the lead role), and he eventually left.

After a lot more jiggery-pokery, Arnold Schwarzenegger finally came on board and hired Paul Verhoeven to direct (Schwarzenegger, Hughes' book explains, was in contention for the lead in Verhoeven's "RoboCop," so they were familiar with one another). The film finally hit screens in 1990 and was a huge success. It cost a pricey $80 million to make but earned back over $261 million worldwide.

The film is set in the future when Mars has been colonized. Schwarzenegger plays the lead character, a construction worker named Quaid who dreams of a fancier life. The future is replete with cool, miraculous technologies like holographic gym instructors, laser jackhammers, and robot-driven taxicabs. The robotic cab drivers were voiced by — and looked like — prolific character actor and star of "Star Trek: Voyager" Robert Picardo. In a 2020 oral history, Picardo discussed "Total Recall" with Syfy and, quite amusingly, revealed that he wasn't permitted to joke around with the film's star.