The Lord Of The Rings: What Happened To Elrond's Wife

The only hint we get of Celebrían's fate in the actual "Lord of the Rings" books is a mention in "The Fellowship of the Ring." When Frodo Baggins arrives at Rivendell and sees Arwen for the first time, the description of the daughter of Elrond is followed by this line: " Her brothers, Elladan and Elrohir, were out upon errantry; for they rode often far afield with the Rangers of the North, forgetting never their mother's torment in the dens of the orcs." This chilling reference comes up again in the appendices that J.R.R. Tolkien included at the end of "The Return of the King."

There, we get a slightly longer explanation when it says that in the year 2509, 500 years before Frodo's quest, Elrond's wife "was journeying to Lórien when she was waylaid in the Redhorn Pass, and her escort being scattered by the sudden assault of the Orcs, she was seized and carried off."

Once captured, the gentle Celebrían is tormented in the Orc dungeons and is even given a poisoned wound. Eventually, her twin sons, Elladan and Elrohir, discover her and carry out a rescue mission. They bring her back to Rivendell, where Elrond uses his healing skills to repair her physical body. However, the book adds:

Though healed in body by Elrond, [she] lost all delight in Middle-earth, and the next year went to the Havens and passed over Sea.

We don't know what happens to Celebrían after she leaves Middle-earth. But it's safe to assume that she gets at least some kind of rest. This is because she is headed for a continent over the seas called Aman or the "Undying Lands."