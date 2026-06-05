The Late James Handy Appeared In Two Of The Most Groundbreaking Superhero Movies Ever Made

Great character actors are a cherished commodity in Hollywood, so the industry is mourning today over the news of James Handy's death. It's all the worse that the 81-year-old actor's demise allegedly came at the hands of his girlfriend's son, who reportedly stabbed him in the chest multiple times. Details are scarce at the moment, but while we're waiting to learn more about this tragedy, there are so many memorable Handy performances to fondly remember.

The first Handy performance that comes to mind for me is his portrayal of Kevin Doneghy, the brother-in-law of a woman who was left to die in a Catholic hospital, in "The Verdict." He has a fiery confrontation with Paul Newman's alcoholic lawyer Frank Galvin at one point, and Handy more than holds his own with the legendary star. From that point forward, casting directors knew Handy could be slotted in anywhere and deliver the goods.

Over the ensuing 40-plus years, Handy worked steadily in movies and television. He had terrific extended runs on "NYPD Blue" and "Alias," and he appeared in such beloved films as "Arachnophobia," "The Rocketeer" and 1995's "Jumanji." "The Rocketeer" wasn't his only turn in a comic book movie, either. In fact, he popped up in two of the most groundbreaking superhero films of the 21st Century: "Unbreakable" and "Logan." The parts weren't huge, but his presence could certainly be felt.