Masters Of The Universe Gives He-Man A Transformation Straight Out Of Anime

By the spoiler of Grayskull! Stay out if you've yet to watch "Masters of the Universe."

Travis Knight's "Masters of the Universe" may suffer from a bit of an over-reliance on Marvel-like jokes, but that doesn't stop this big screen reboot of the titular 1980s cartoon series from being a fun adventure. Unlike, say, the live-action "G.I. Joe" movies, this film isn't embarrassed by its Saturday morning cartoon origins. It doesn't go for a grounded and "realistic" tone, nor does it mute the colors or personalities of its characters.

Quite the opposite, in fact. As evidenced by the clever in-canon explanation it offers for the silly character names associated with this franchise, "Masters of the Universe" recognizes the inherent absurdity of the "He-Man" universe yet still takes its seriously. More so, it appeals to the nostalgia of those who are familiar with this particular '80s-born property while also allowing younger generations to appreciate the world of Eternia — a sci-fi fantasy realm where everything from talking green tigers to guys with skulls for faces exist.

Unsurprisingly, given that Knight is one of the heads at the celebrated stop-motion animation studio Laika, some of the best parts of "Masters of the Universe" bring classic animated titles to mind. For example, the movie's fight scenes speed up then slow down in order to make Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) wielding his powers more visually impactful, like a "Dragon Ball Z" brawl between two super humans. Similarly, the first time Adam transforms into He-Man while protecting his allies Man-at-Arms (Idris Elba) and Teela (Camila Mendes) from the villainous Trap Jaw (Sam C. Wilson), he basically goes full magical anime girl à la the transformation sequences in "Sailor Man."

Allow me to explain.