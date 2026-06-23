How To Watch David Lynch's Twin Peaks - Can You Stream It?

What makes David Lynch and Mark Frost's "Twin Peaks" so good? For starters, it takes the time-tested trope of small-town horror to places never ventured before, accomplishing a lot with its procedural framework. Eccentricity has always been the lifeblood of Lynch's body of work, but the premiere of "Twin Peaks" in 1991 felt like nothing anyone had ever seen on television before. Sure, Lynch builds upon the familiar trope of a gripping murder mystery unraveling into a greater conspiracy, but the show weaves a mythology so strange and compelling that it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon. The death of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) looms over the show's events like a dark shadow, contextualizing the beauty and horror that reside within the seemingly idyllic town of Twin Peaks.

While the first two seasons of "Twin Peaks" — which aired on ABC — already defy categorization, its 2017 revival on Showtime, "Twin Peaks: The Return," is one of the most groundbreaking comebacks in the history of the medium. This isn't hyperbole: One needs to keep Lynch's contentious relationship with the second season in mind, along with the serendipitous 25-year-long wait between the original and its conclusion.

A lot also changed during this timeframe, as Lynch had complete creative control over "The Return," as opposed to constant studio interference that led to his temporary hiatus from Season 2. As a result, "The Return" is the pure distillation of Lynch's artistic impulses, which can be better understood once we grasp the Lynchian ethos behind films like "Mulholland Drive" or "Inland Empire."

That said, is "Twin Peaks" available to stream? The short answer is yes, but you might have to jump between streaming services once you include the essential (and brilliant) prequel film, "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me."