Masters Of The Universe Lets The Other Big Screen He-Man Pass The Torch

Mild spoilers for "Masters of the Universe" to follow.

At the beginning of director Travis Knight's fantasy adventure film "Masters of the Universe," the young Prince Adam (Artie Wilkinson-Hunt) witnesses his home kingdom of Eternia being besieged by the evil Skeletor (Jared Leto) and his monstrous minions. To protect him, Adam's parents hand him a magical sword, the Sword of Power, and send him through a portal to the planet Earth. Unfortunately, Adam is separated from his sword during the journey and lands on Earth, alone and destitute.

Adam grows up on Earth, eventually being played by Nicholas Galitzine. He remembers vague things about his childhood on Eternia and only knows that he needs to locate his missing sword in order to return home. He takes a boring corporate job and dreams of warriors and monsters. Adam also has his Eternian father's echoes in his brain about the importance of strength and being a soldier, leading him to make occasional trips to the gym. Adam is a timid soul, though, and he doesn't know if he'll ever be powerful enough to quell the voices from his childhood. He's a long way from becoming He-Man.

At the gym, Adam is admonished by a tall, strong, blonde older bodybuilder played by action movie icon Dolph Lundgren. Naturally, longtime "Masters of the Universe" fans will recognize Lundgren as the star of the live-action 1987 "Masters" film adaptation, where he plays He-Man. Adam and the Lundgren character have a brief exchange wherein Lungdren gives him some valuable advice about standing up for yourself. He leaves and says, "Good journey," a line from the 1987 "Masters" movie.

It's a brief but cute moment that allows one live-action He-Man actor to pass the torch to another.