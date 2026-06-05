Masters Of The Universe's Best Easter Egg Is A Deep Cut For Hardcore Fans

Mild spoilers for "Masters of the Universe" ahead.

There's a scene in Travis Knight's 2026 fantasy action/comedy film "Masters of the Universe" (you can read /Film's "Masters" review here) wherein the skull-faced villain Skeletor (Jared Leto) is resting on his slab. Appropriate to his carrion visage, Skeletor sleeps upon a stone slab underneath a funerary shroud. When it's time to rouse him, a servant enters his chamber to remove the shroud. This is a scary task since Skeletor notoriously has a temper. The servant, Pig Boy (Arun Bassi), is a blue-skinned anthropomorphic pig with a fixed expression of worry on his face. When Skeletor is roused, he threatens to have Pig Boy made into sausages. Pig Boy shrinks in cowardice.

It's a small moment, but canny fans of the "Masters of the Universe" franchise may feel a twitch of recognition. Pig Boy, it should be noted, is not one of the many, many characters in the film to have been extrapolated from extant toy products. Rather, he's a carry-over character from the live-action 1987 "Masters of the Universe" film directed by Gary Goddard. Now, in case you weren't aware, the '80s "Masters" movie is quite infamous and often held up both as a terrible film and adaptation. It was a cheap production by Cannon Films (for more on that, see the documentary "Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Story Of Cannon Films") and barely resembled the Mattel toys it was based on.

In that film, Pigboy worked for Skeletor (Frank Langella) and handed him his magical staff at one point. Pigboy himself was played by Richard Szponder, a child and non-professional actor who won his role via a contest that Mattel held in 1986. Thus, Pig Boy's inclusion in the live-action 2026 "Masters" film adaptation is quite the deep cut.