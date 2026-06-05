Masters Of The Universe's Best Easter Egg Is A Deep Cut For Hardcore Fans
Mild spoilers for "Masters of the Universe" ahead.
There's a scene in Travis Knight's 2026 fantasy action/comedy film "Masters of the Universe" (you can read /Film's "Masters" review here) wherein the skull-faced villain Skeletor (Jared Leto) is resting on his slab. Appropriate to his carrion visage, Skeletor sleeps upon a stone slab underneath a funerary shroud. When it's time to rouse him, a servant enters his chamber to remove the shroud. This is a scary task since Skeletor notoriously has a temper. The servant, Pig Boy (Arun Bassi), is a blue-skinned anthropomorphic pig with a fixed expression of worry on his face. When Skeletor is roused, he threatens to have Pig Boy made into sausages. Pig Boy shrinks in cowardice.
It's a small moment, but canny fans of the "Masters of the Universe" franchise may feel a twitch of recognition. Pig Boy, it should be noted, is not one of the many, many characters in the film to have been extrapolated from extant toy products. Rather, he's a carry-over character from the live-action 1987 "Masters of the Universe" film directed by Gary Goddard. Now, in case you weren't aware, the '80s "Masters" movie is quite infamous and often held up both as a terrible film and adaptation. It was a cheap production by Cannon Films (for more on that, see the documentary "Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Story Of Cannon Films") and barely resembled the Mattel toys it was based on.
In that film, Pigboy worked for Skeletor (Frank Langella) and handed him his magical staff at one point. Pigboy himself was played by Richard Szponder, a child and non-professional actor who won his role via a contest that Mattel held in 1986. Thus, Pig Boy's inclusion in the live-action 2026 "Masters" film adaptation is quite the deep cut.
Pigboy's appearance in Masters of the Universe (1987), explained
Back in 2010, Richard Szponder sat down for interviews with both Martinis, Bikinis, and Lamborghinis and the MOTUmovie website, and during those discussions, he explained how he won the Mattel contest and became Pigboy. Szponder recalled being eight years old at the time of the contest, which he saw advertised on TV. The prize was a small role in the then-upcoming 1987 "Masters of the Universe" movie, as well as a store of "Masters of the Universe" toys. Szponder, a Chicago native, also got to spend nine days in Los Angeles, which involved trips to Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, and a tour of the Queen Mary in Long Beach. He was even granted access to a limo to tool around Los Angeles and, on top of all that, he and his friends were treated to a special screening of "Masters of the Universe" when it was finally complete.
Szopnder remembered there being a lot of back-and-forth in arranging the trip, but he was thrilled to have won. When it finally came time to report to the film's set for costume fitting, Szopnder wasn't so thrilled, though, as it took a long time to get his costume and mask correct, and the mask had to be glued to his face, which he felt was very uncomfortable. On the MOTUmovie website, you can see photos of Szoponder on set, out of costume, posing with the movie's stars. He recalled that his scene was originally meant to be a little longer — Skeletor was to yell at him — and that he didn't expect to be on screen for such a brief period. He added that his character was initially referred to as Mata-Shai, admitting that he wasn't so happy being called "Pigboy" instead.
Richard Szponder didn't reprise his role as Pigboy for Masters of the Universe (2026)
When Martinis, Bikinis, and Lamborghinis asked Richard Szponder if he'd reprise his role as Pigboy in a future "Masters of the Universe" movie, Szponder admitted that he had no serious aspirations of being an actor:
"Would I reprise the role? Funny question. I thought about going into acting after my experience. But alas, I moved on to other interests. Today, I'm part of corporate America, working with amazing people and seeing the world with my job. I've always dreamed of being a novelist, and over the summer, I finished my first novel. I'm currently editing it, and I hope to have it published next year. And yes, one of the main characters is a completely bad-ass villainess. If someone from Hollywood came knocking on the door, would I answer? Probably."
It seems that no one knocked on Szponder's door, however. Like in 1987's "Masters of the Universe," PIg Boy only has a small role in the 2026 "Masters" film adaptation, although he does get to interact with Skeletor a little more closely this time. Pig Boy's role in the movie might even remind older filmgoers of the 1986 contest that Szponder was lucky enough to win. If you were an eight year old kid at that time, there was a good chance that you coveted every single "Masters of the Universe" toy. As such, a chance to get every remaining toy — and be in a movie — would've been a dream come true for many. Szponder was granted that dream.
One can find a short story by Szopnder online. It's called "Cerulean Blue (A Story)." Meanwhile, the new "Masters of the Universe" movie is now playing in theaters.