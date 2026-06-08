Jude Law's Intense 2001 War Movie About Dueling Snipers Is A Must-Watch On Paramount Plus

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Few people may remember Jean-Jacques Annaud's World War II thriller "Enemy at the Gates," released in March of 2001, which is a little baffling, given the premise and the cast. Based on William Craig's 1973 book "Enemy at the Gates: The Battle for Stalingrad," Annaud's film told the story of Vasily Zaitsev, a real-life Russian sniper who killed hundreds of enemy combatants at said Battle in 1942. The film noted that he had something of a rival in the form of the expert German sniper Erwin König. The story goes that Zaitsev was doing such a good job of killing Nazis that the German government enlisted König, a sniping instructor, to come to the Battle of Stalingrad specifically to kill Zaitsev.

According to the War History Online website, however, König may not have been a real person, and was invented by the Soviet Army as a scary boogeyman that their heroic Zaitsev killed. The matter is further muddied by Zaitsev himself, who, in his autobiography "Notes of a Russian Sniper," recounted a three-day standoff with this mysterious König. He might have made it all up, though.

Annaud's film, however, is more interested in the myth than historical accuracy, and cast Ed Harris as the mysterious König. In a curious casting twist, the central Russian characters were all played by British actors, and the German lead was played by an American. One can extrapolate all kinds of political meaning behind that casting, coming as it did from a French filmmaker.

Jude Law played Vasily Zaitsev, Joseph Fiennes played his comrade Danilov, and Rachel Weisz played fellow (real-life) sniper Tania Chernova. The late, great Bob Hoskins clearly had a ball playing Nikita Khrushchev. The film was a modest hit. It's currently available on Paramount+.