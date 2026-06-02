A Company Now Banned From TV Advertising Helped Save Gilligan's Island From CBS' Meddling

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Many "Gilligan's Island" fans will likely know that the show had a questionable sponsor. The sitcom featured promotions for everything from cereal and soap to toothpaste and ... cigarettes. Yes, beloved family-friendly sitcom "Gilligan's Island" was sponsored by tobacco giant Philip Morris, which gleefully urged viewers to "call for Philip Morris" in promotional clips that bookended Gilligan and his pals' misadventures. But while the company might have been responsible for contaminating the lungs of a generation, the Philip Morris executives did at least help prevent CBS from tampering with that winning "Gilligan's Island" formula.

In the mid-20th century, marketing cigarettes to the masses was a widely accepted feature of pop culture. This was a time when brands like Marlboro and Lucky Strike were publishing ads featuring physicians enthusiastically advising consumers to puff a pack a day. As such, witnessing a commercial promoting Philip Morris cigarettes between installments of "Gilligan's Island" was hardly the most egregious thing. In fact, it was quite tame by the standards of the time.

Of course, in retrospect it's sort of horrifying to say the least. But we can at least thank Philip Morris for ensuring the castaways' story was allowed to play out as creator Sherwood Schwartz intended.