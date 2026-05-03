A Star Trek Script Was Once Changed Because Of A Ridiculous Sponsorship Conflict

In 1966, prior to the debut of Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi epic "Star Trek," one of NBC's biggest hit shows was "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," a show that was, according to the website For Your Eyes Only, sponsored by Chevrolet. That same website declared that the first fans of "Star Trek" were actually "U.N.C.L.E." fans that wandered their way over to the new series. The story goes that the relationship between Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) bore a close resemblance to the relationship between Napoleon Solo (Robert Vaughn) and Ilya Kuryakin (David McCallum), and "U.N.C.L.E." fans ate it up. Whether or not this is true, it certainly sounds plausible. (Incidentally, Shatner and Nimoy both appeared together on "U.N.C.L.E." before co-starring on "Star Trek.")

The point is, "Star Trek" was part of a larger network family, and was nestled among a high-profile lineup of shows that NBC shows that included "Gilligan's Island," "I Spy," "Bonanza," "Get Smart," and many others. The show was beholden to the same network rules as any other show, and had to kowtow to the whims of studio heads and sponsors. According to scuttlebutt among fans, NBC would often send notes to the makers of "Star Trek" warning them that some language needed to be toned down, or that on-screen kisses needed to be notably chaste.

In one case that can be confirmed, a "Star Trek" script had to be altered for a very, very dumb reason. In a 1996 issue of Cinemafantastique Magazine, "Star Trek" actor George Takei, who played Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu, recalled overhearing Roddenberry gripe about the word "camel" appearing in a script. Takei doesn't recall the episode in question, but does know that NBC wanted the word "camel" removed ... because the network felt that it would evoke Camel cigarettes, a brand that did not sponsor their show.