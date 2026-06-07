A Cut Marvel Phase 2 Scene Featured A Hero Who Still Hasn't Made Their MCU Debut

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe was just booting up, it was a delicate time. The first two films in the franchise, Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" and Louis Leterrier's "The Incredible Hulk" (both from 2008), were distributed by Paramount and Universal, respectively. Disney didn't purchase Marvel until 2009, at which point a firm plan for an interconnected MCU came into place.

Following Favreau's 2010 sequel "Iron Man 2," the first real test of the MCU's viability came with Kenneth Branagh's 2011 film "Thor," a weird, weird movie set on a distant planet that just happens to look like the Norse afterlife of Asgard. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is similarly a powerful, magical alien who just happens to look and behave like the Norse god of thunder. There's actually a clear explanation as to why these extraterrestrials behave like Norse deities, but it's a strange concept dating back to Marvel's comics from the 1960s.

Thor's adopted brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the god of mischief, is a force of chaos in "Thor," having long coveted the throne occupied by his and Thor's father: the mighty Odin (Anthony Hopkins). Ultimately, Branagh's movie was a big hit, so the MCU moved forward as planned, with Alan Taylor directing the 2013 follow-up "Thor: The Dark World." Thor and Loki's complicated relationship is a major focus of the film, and it might be the reason why so many people connect to an odd character like Thor.

However, those familial bonds were almost even more complex. Charlie Wen, the former head of Marvel's Visual Development department, once took to Instagram to reveal his designs for Balder the Brave, Thor's other brother, for "The Dark World" prior to the character being cut. Curiously, even now, Balder has yet to make his MCU debut.