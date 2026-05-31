Matthew Lillard Played Chris Evans' Older Brother In This 2000s Heist Movie You've Never Heard Of
These days, Matthew Lillard, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson are all proud alumni of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, but they didn't start there. Long before Captain America and Black Widow embarked on cosmic heists to steal Infinity Stones from Thanos, Evans and Johansson played high school students out to steal the SAT answers in "The Perfect Score." Lillard, meanwhile, portrayed Evans' character's doofus brother.
Despite featuring some big names, no one seems to talk about "The Perfect Score" these days. Perhaps that's because the film's title doesn't reflect its Rotten Tomatoes rating, which currently sits at 15%. What's more, the movie made only $10 million on the back of a production budget that's at least double that. Still, lots of flops with bad reviews are remembered by the masses, many of which aren't as star-studded as this one.
Of course, Johansson and Evans weren't exactly the massive stars in 2004 that they are now. Lillard was riding a little higher, though, as he had "Scream" and "Scooby-Doo" to his credits, but his role is pretty small in this forgotten heist movie. We can debate why "The Perfect Score" failed all day, but let's ask ourselves the bigger question: Is it worth a second chance?
The Perfect Score is a lighthearted Breakfast Club clone
"The Perfect Score" isn't one of the best heist movies ever made, which is an understatement and then some. That said, it might appeal to fans of the films of John Hughes, whose coming-of-age stories about misfits are still highly regarded after all these years. In fact, "The Perfect Score" is a rip-off of "The Breakfast Club," but the heist premise is a fun spin on the concept.
Like Hughes' classic, the story follows a group of high school students from different backgrounds, all of whom have their own reasons needing for needing to succeed in life. They have nothing in common at first, but we eventually learn that these thieves have similar existential concerns, which turns them into friends.
Chris Evans' character, Kyle, dreams of becoming an architect so he doesn't turn into a loser like his older brother. Scarlett Johansson plays the rebellious daughter of the guy whose heavily guarded building houses the SAT scores. Matthew Lillard barely shows up, but his character is a lovable bum who spends his days playing acoustic guitar in his underwear. This is integral to motivating Kyle to pass high school, but anyone who didn't know what to do with their lives after college might relate to it.
"The Perfect Score" comes from Brian Robbins. He's the director of "Varsity Blues," another high school comedy that taps into teen angst while still being fun. "Varsity Blues" is far superior, mind you, but "The Perfect Score" isn't as bad as its reviews and derivative qualities suggest. Robbins also gave us "Norbit" and "The Shaggy Dog," so, if nothing else, "The Perfect Score" is "Citizen Kane" compared to those flicks.