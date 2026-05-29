The Hacks Series Finale Landed The Perfect Punchline

Don't make any life-changing decisions or book a European vacation if you haven't watched "Hacks," the series finale of "Hacks." Full-series spoilers ahead!

"That's the better joke!" This line, spoken twice by Jean Smart's comedienne Deborah Vance, bookends the hilarious HBO Max series "Hacks" ... and creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky always planned it that way. That's what makes the conclusion of this gut-bustingly funny, incredibly emotional, and pitch-perfect show so perfect.

In a post-mortem of the series finale with Slate, Aniello and Statsky talked about planning this ending from the very beginning; in the post-finale featurette "Bit by Bit," Downs also mentions that the show's creatives knew the ending of "Hacks" when they first pitched the series. "One thing that is nice is that, because we'd been talking about this for so long, and we knew what we were building to across the five seasons of this show, it allowed us to lay in things that we wanted to plant as Easter eggs or that would come back later," Statsky told David Mack. She continued:

"The major arc of these two characters and where they were starting and where they would end up was always what we had pitched when we took this out to the town in 2019. It allowed us to really stick to the plan. Of course, we would stress-test the plan and talk about it and turn it over, but at the same time, we knew that that's where we were headed."

Not every show that carefully plans its trajectory manages to get its finale right; I'm looking at you, "How I Met Your Mother." "Hacks" did, though ... in Paris, the city where Statsky, Downs, and Aniello wrote the pilot. So, what happened, and why does it work so perfectly?