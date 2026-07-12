Why HBO's Watchmen Show Only Credits One Of The Comic's Two Creators

Back in 2008, when Zack Snyder's 2009 "Watchmen" film adaptation was still in production, comic book impresario Alan Moore clarified to Entertainment Weekly that, no, he didn't approve of the movie. Moore, of course, wrote the highly celebrated comic book on which "Watchmen" was based and felt that "Watchmen" was perfectly suited to its original medium. As such, translating it to film would be a disservice. "There are things that we did with 'Watchmen' that could only work in a comic," he explained, "and were indeed designed to show off things that other media can't."

Moore, who's infamously grumpy on such matters, refused to have his name attached to Snyder's movie. To be fair, though, Moore was 100% right. Snyder's "Watchmen" film is visually similar to its source material, but its tone is way off and its story is rushed. It's not a great movie (though Roger Ebert felt otherwise).

Moore also didn't want anything to do with the "Watchmen" TV series that debuted on HBO in 2019. As he told GQ in 2022, he disowned the show "because the film industry and the comics industry seemed to have created things that had nothing to do with my work, but which would be associated with it in the public mind. I said, 'Look, this is embarrassing to me. I don't want anything to do with you or your show. Please don't bother me again.'"

"Watchmen" artist and co-creator Dave Gibbons, on the other hand, has no issues with adaptations. This is why Gibbons is credited as the sole author of "Watchmen" in both Snyder's movie and HBO's TV show of the same name.